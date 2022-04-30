How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy are unbeaten in five games across all competitions, and they take to the road once again for a Saturday afternoon clash in the mountains, when they’ll face Real Salt Lake for the first time in 2022.

The Galaxy most recently got a dramatic 1-0 win over Nashville SC last weekend, with substitute Dejan Joveljić making the difference in another defense-first game for both teams. While Nashville were wrapping up a punishing road trip to begin their season, it was another stout performance for the Galaxy defense, which has been the Achilles’ heel of this team for a long time and if they can provide enough goals to put them over the top consistently, this could shape up to be a very good season indeed.

RSL, meanwhile, have gone in an opposite direction. After a three-game winning streak in their first four games of this campaign, they’ve since gone winless in five in league play and to add insult to injury, lost in the U.S. Open Cup to a third-division side last week. While Pablo Mastroeni’s team has a lot of fight and verve, they’ve been hurt by a slew of injuries as well as a talent deficit nearly every time they step onto the field, not yet really investing in the first team after the sale of the club went through several months back. Can they spring a surprise game to game? Yes, absolutely. Can we count on them at this point to do that? Not at the moment, no.

So this is a great opportunity for LA to get a win on the road against a conference foe, which turns out could be pretty important come season’s end for the playoff race. I won’t go so far as to say they should win or must win here, but this is an excellent opportunity for a team in form against a team not in form, and I think the Galaxy should like their chances to keep their run rolling along. We’ll see what happens!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Victor Vazquez (upper leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Real Salt Lake:

Zack Farnsworth (ankle) — OUT

Bret Halsey (ankle) — OUT

Erik Holt (foot) — OUT

Johan Kappelhof (calf) — OUT

Jonathan Menendez (adductor) — OUT

Damir Kreilach (back) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday morning, LA are (+180), RSL are (+160) and a draw is at (+230). It’s a toss-up, and while RSL have been in terrible form lately, they’re at home so that would seem to even it up a bit. We’ll see if the Galaxy can pick up points on the road here.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Real Salt Lake will be televised nationally on Univision and TUDN and streamed in English for free on Twitter. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 12:50 pm.

