LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams named to MLS Team of the Week

The LA Galaxy are riding high after a good week that featured two wins in two competitions, and following that last victory, a 1-0 home win in league play against Nashville SC on Saturday, Galaxy defender Derrick Williams has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 8 of the regular season.

Williams posted a clean sheet and an assist on the winning goal in the victory.

So far this season, Williams has made five league appearances, making four starts in those matches. The Irish international seems to have settled into a good rhythm alongside Sega Coulibaly, and if they can continue to roll, then the Galaxy defense may be vastly improved and able to compete week in and week out, which would be good news indeed.

Congrats to Derrick on the recognition and long may the good form continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.