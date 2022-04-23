How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup will wrap up for San Diego Wave FC after their final group match, Saturday against OL Reign at Torero Stadium.

Last week was a tough lesson for San Diego, as they played their first double-game week and were beaten handily, going three goals down at OL Reign midweek within the opening 11 minutes before Alex Morgan pulled a goal back, settling for a 3-1 loss in that one. Then, Wave FC got pumped for three goals in the first half again, against the Portland Thorns in Portland, before mounting a furious comeback in the second half, with goals by Belle Briede and Taylor Kornieck bringing Casey Stoney’s outfit just short of a result in a 3-2 loss on Sunday.

San Diego regaining some composure and playing well in the second half gives them something to build on, but a quick return meeting against OL Reign won’t be easy, as they are topping the group in Challenge Cup play and look full value for it. Most recently, they played Angel City FC in Seattle on Sunday, and needed a deep stoppage-time winner to win 2-1, ACFC nearly holding them to a draw.

San Diego have conceded early in all of their losses to date — if they can keep OL Reign off the board for the first 20-30 minutes, that will certainly be improvement and give them a better chance of a result. I think there’s still some issues with this team, but they seem to be figuring some things out on the fly, but ahead of the start of the regular season, this is the final tune-up and a chance for San Diego to wrap the Challenge Cup on a positive note. We’ll see if they can do it.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Mia Gyau (thigh) — OUT

Kristen McNabb (suspended) — OUT

Abby Dahlkemper (COVID protocol) — OUT

Katie Johnson (COVID protocol) — OUT

Kayla Bruster (thigh) — OUT

OL Reign:

Megan Rapinoe (calf) — OUT

Angelina (ankle) — OUT

Tziarra King (ankle) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

