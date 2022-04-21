LA Galaxy to face California United Strikers in U.S. Open Cup 4th round

After an opening win against lower league opposition to start their 2022 U.S. Open Cup campaign, the LA Galaxy got the luck of the draw for the 4th round, as they’ve once again drawn a lower league opponent, this time NISA outfit California United Strikers FC, with the game set to take place Wednesday, May 11 at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine.

It's showtime at the Great Park ⭐



We host @LAGalaxy at Championship Soccer Stadium for our Round of 32 in the @opencup!



Wednesday 5.11.2022

⏰ 7:30 PM PST



Ticket info will be released shortly! pic.twitter.com/oOLOa16WrB — California United Strikers FC (@CalUtdStrikers) April 21, 2022

The Galaxy downed USL Championship outfit San Diego Loyal 1-0 on Tuesday in the 3rd round, with Kevin Cabral opening his 2022 account with the game’s only tally.

Cal United Strikers entered in the 2nd round, beating UPSL side San Fernando Valley FC 5-0, before defeating USL League One team FC Tucson this week, 2-1 in Tucson. They have several players with USL Championship experience, and the more they win, the most confident they’ll get and in this game, they’re definitely going to feel they’re playing with house money.

So this will be a road trip for the Galaxy, but as far as these things go, it’s a very good road trip, since they can sleep in their own beds before and after. And while there’s always the chance for an upset, on paper this draw looks most favorable for LA.

