Comfortable cup return: LA Galaxy 1, San Diego Loyal 0

The return of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has arrived. LA Galaxy kicked-off their 2022 campaign in the tournament at home, playing host to the Landon Donovan led San Diego Loyal. This tournament serves as another opportunity for the Galaxy to add a trophy to the cabinets. While this is a tournament the team will want to win, it's also important to be smart and give rest time to those who need it, especially when another match is just days away. Despite the rotated squad, the G’z were up for the challenge and were able to get the win at home, 1-0.

The first goal of the match came courtesy of Kévin Cabral. Some great passing, and a few perfect touches gave Cabral a close look at goal. His original shot hit the post, but he was there to handle the rebound and score on the second opportunity. The goal gave his side the lead, one they would take into the halftime break.

Cabral’s goal in the 28th minute would be all the Galaxy needed in this one, as they were able to hold on and see out a comfortable one goal win. Despite not putting on a goal fest, the G’z were dominant in this one. They finished the match with 56% possession, more shots, and never really looked threatened during the 90+ minute affair.

The win extends their most recent run to four unbeaten across all competitions. What's more, a lot of the regular XI had an opportunity to get some much welcome rest and recovery early on in the new campaign. Galaxy stay home as they host Nashville SC this Saturday, as the team return to MLS regular season play. The 2022 season is in full effect now, and the hunt for trophies has truly begun.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!