Impenetrable defense: Chicago Fire 0, LA Galaxy 0

After successfully defending their home pitch against the cross-town rivals, it was back to hitting the road for LA Galaxy. This time, they were off to Chicago to face the Eastern Conference side, Chicago Fire. This was an old fashioned defensive battle, with neither side giving up a shot on goal, finishing in a scoreless draw, 0-0.

Off to work in Chicago @CH14_ and the boys are ready to get down to business in the Windy City pic.twitter.com/kF3MheWvEJ — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 16, 2022

Galaxy were, cautious, to say the least in the first 45 minutes. Not risking too much in attack, waiting for the perfect opportunity to counter, trying to choose the right moments. Which has been somewhat the M.O. early on this season. They’ve been content with taking what’s given the first half before coming out a bit stronger in the second. While the team finished with just three first half shots, they did maintain more of the possession and looked to control most of the match.

The G’z came out for the second half with more energy, and more of a bite in attack. It looked like an early goal was in the cards for the visitors, but VAR hates fun, so the Costa goal was ruled back. The boys in white may not have been scoring goals, but at least they weren’t giving any up. Chicago time a break perfectly and had a wide open look with advantage, on the goal, but Jonathan Bond stepped up perfectly to put a stop to the chance before it even got started.

It may not be sexy, but the way Chicago are playing was effective. They were more than happy to defend and wait for the Galaxy to make the first mistake. In turn, Galaxy seemed totally content with responding in kind. Settling in defensively and not leaving themselves too vulnerable when in the build-up.

In the end, the final whistle blew, both sides shook hands, and split the points on the line. It may not feel like it, but that point is massive. You can’t win them all, and getting a point on the road is always a win for any team. These are the results that help build foundations, and these type of grind-em-out matches will help sharpen this team for the inevitable tough run they’ll face come Fall.

