LA Galaxy to feature in first-ever Leagues Cup Showcase

Los Angeles will once again serve as centerstage for one of the biggest soccer events we will see all year. Today Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX — along with SoFi Stadium— announced today a first of it’s kind showcase. The event features four of the biggest, and arguably most popular, clubs in North America. Set for August, the showcase will feature Liga MX sides Club América, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, along with MLS sides LAFC, and the LA Galaxy.

The showcase itself will serve as a preview to the new-look Leagues Cup set to kick-off during the summer of 2023. The event will feature LAFC going up against Club América — a team they have faced before in the Concacaf Champions League — as well as the LA Galaxy taking on Club Deportivo Guadalajara. The last time Galaxy faced off against Chivas (insert joke about having just beat them last weekend) was 15 years ago. Chivas won the 2007 SuperLeague matchup, 2-1.

“The LA Galaxy are excited to be part of a historic event in Los Angeles as four of the biggest clubs in MLS and Liga MX face off against one another in the first-ever soccer event at SoFi Stadium,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein in a statement. “There’s a great history of big soccer matches being played in the United States and in Los Angeles, dating back to the 1994 World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cup, and all of the big games that the LA Galaxy has been a part of, so having the opportunity to play against a storied franchise in Liga MX is an honor that we are looking forward to. We believe this will be a great spectacle for fans of the sport in LA, and we are thrilled to represent our city against Chivas Guadalajara in this showcase.”

The first-ever soccer event at @SoFiStadium ✨ #LAGalaxy, LAFC, Chivas and Club América to headline historic first soccer event at SoFi Stadium in Leagues Cup Showcase on August 3.



The showcase will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd. It will be a double-header, meaning fans can enjoy what is sure to be a massively entertaining day of soccer, with club-specific supporter sections to be set-up. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Member presale starts on Monday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. PT and members will be contacted directly via email with their presale details. Tickets will be made available to the public on Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Are you excited for this first-ever event? Leave a comment below!