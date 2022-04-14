How to Watch OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC have their first-ever win in the books, and next up, comes their first-ever meeting against a new opponent, OL Reign, when the teams square off at Lumen Field on Thursday night.

While both teams were off last weekend due to the international break, San Diego most recently played Southern California rival Angel City FC at home and won 4-2 almost two weeks back. It was the first victory in club history, and with a brace from Alex Morgan and goals from Jodie Taylor and Amirah Ali, it was a fun day for the club and a hopeful sign of what may be to come.

Of course, OL Reign are not only an established side, but they’re likely a contender this season in all competitions and are currently leading the West Division in the Challenge Cup. OL Reign lost a bunch of players in the offseason but the key pieces mostly remain and under Laura Harvey, look like a tough out every single match.

So, this won’t be easy for San Diego, but they’ve not played a terrible game yet. This is another great test for Casey Stoney’s side, and we’ll see if they can make some waves (pun intended!) up in Seattle.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Mia Gyau (thigh) — OUT

Makenzy Doniak (knee) — OUT

Tegan McGrady (suspended) — OUT

Kailen Sheridan (return INTL duty) — QUESTIONABLE

OL Reign:

Alngelina (ankle) — OUT

Megan Rapinoe (calf) — OUT

Alana Cook (return INTL duty) — QUESTIONABLE

Jessica Fishlock (return INTL duty) — QUESTIONABLE

Sofia Huerta (return INTL duty) — QUESTIONABLE

Rose Lavelle ( return INTL duty) — QUESTIONABLE

Jimena Lopez (return INTL duty) — QUESTIONABLE

Quinn (return INTL duty) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Thursday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

