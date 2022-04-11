LA Galaxy to host San Diego Loyal in U.S. Open Cup on April 19

The LA Galaxy are two-time U.S. Open Cup winners, and their latest chance to add to the trophy cabinet is almost here, as they’ll enter the 2022 edition of the oldest American soccer competition in the third round, when they’ll host USL Championship side San Diego Loyal at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The last two years, the Open Cup was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, but the Galaxy, who won the USOC in 2001 and 2005, get the shortest path to a domestic trophy through this competition. Their last entry, in 2019, they reached the fifth round.

This year, in contrast, is San Diego’s first time in the U.S. Open Cup, as they began play in the cursed year of 2020. They have a 100 percent record in the competition, after beating NISA side Albion San Diego 2-1 last week. Of course, they are also managed by Landon Donovan, who was a legendary player for the Galaxy for many years, so that’s an interesting sideplot to this game.

The Open Cup is back! This is going to be a fascinating game, and we’ll see if the MLS side dominates, it’s a squeaker, or if San Diego will spring an upset. Bring it on.

