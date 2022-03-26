How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns

San Diego Wave FC have checked a couple firsts off their list, including first-ever game, and on Saturday, they’ll look for more, including hosting their first-ever game, when they welcome Portland Thorns to Torero Stadium.

Wave FC got a credible 1-1 draw against Angel City FC in the first game. With both teams still getting to know their own players and weathering some nerves in their first-ever match, the teams seesawed control of the game through 90 minutes, but San Diego were good value for Kaleigh Riehl’s equalizer late in the game. With Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper on a minutes restriction for the first game and Sofia Jakobsson very newly arrived, hopefully they will be ready to take on a bigger role moving forward.

They face a Thorns side also coming off a 1-1 result, at their biggest rivals OL Reign last week. Christine Sinclair had the all-important equalizer in the first half, somewhat against the run of play for Portland. Don’t let that fool you, however, as the Thorns will probably compete for the group when all is said and done, and this will be a good measuring stick for San Diego.

Can Wave FC find a win or another draw against a tricky opponent? Will they be able to feed off the home crowd for the first time ever? This is going to be an exciting night and hopefully the match meets the atmosphere likely to be present. Bring it on.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Makenzy Doniak (knee) — OUT

Mia Gyau (thigh) — OUT

Portland:

Crystal Dunn (maternity leave) — OUT

Becky Sauerbrunn (knee) — OUT

Rocky Rodriguez (ankle) — OUT

Madison Pogarch (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Portland Thorns will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!