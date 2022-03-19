Kaleigh Riehl scores first goal in San Diego Wave FC history

Goals are goals, and while it may not have been the most aesthetically beautiful strike in soccer history, San Diego Wave FC defender Kaleigh Riehl had a tally to treasure on Saturday nevertheless.

The center back, a halftime sub in San Diego Wave’s first-ever game, had the vital equalizer in the 81st minute against Angel City FC at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, in both teams’ debut match.

Riehl Good Timing ⏰@sandiegowavefc have their first goal in club history pic.twitter.com/bNnl7pYdrF — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 20, 2022

The goal may have trickled in off Riehl’s chest right on the doorstep, but they all count the same, right? Plus, it’s the debut professional goal for the 25-year-old, who most recently played for Racing Louisville, during their expansion season last year.

Interestingly, one of Riehl’s teammates at Racing scored for Angel City on the night, in Savannah McCaskill. Both are now the answer to their current team’s trivia question of who scored the first goal in club history.

Congratulations to Kaleigh on getting the all-important, and historic, goal.

