Opportunities missed, points dropped: LA Galaxy 0, Orlando City SC 1

It was a perfect Saturday for some soccer. After a late-goal loss to the Seattle Sounders, LA Galaxy were back at home and ready to bounce back by getting back into the win column. They hosted Orlando City SC, who came into the match looking to break their early slump having won just once so far this season. They were able to notch the second win of the season on the road, toppling the Galaxy 0-1.

Neither team waited to get the action started, with early chances for both sides. LA Galaxy, as has been the norm to start the season, were able to find several opportunities to score the opening goal of the match, but were unable to find the finishing touch in the final third. Unfortunately for them, Orlando only needed one chance to convert their build-up. The defense was just one step behind the entire run, and eventually Orlando’s Facundo Torres found the back of the net for the early lead, as well as his first MLS goal.

First MLS goal for Facundo Torres!



An early opener for @OrlandoCitySC in LA.

Orlando would take the early lead into halftime, despite Galaxy dominating every aspect outside of the scoreline. Once again, LA finished the half as the team with more possession, more shots, and more shots on target. It’s been the issue for Galaxy in the early stages of the season, inability to find the finishing touch in the final third. That itself wouldn't be too much of an issue, but then couple it with allowing the opposition to find goals on minimal opportunities, and that’s a problem.

SO CLOSE.



Chicharito is knocking on the door

The second half began much like the first, minus the goal for the opposition. Galaxy did extremely well to put themselves in great positions to equalize, but couldn't find the finishing touch in the final third to do so. Such was the story for the day, missed opportunities.

Despite finishing with far more possession, and over 20 shots, the G’s were unable to find the equalizer, failing to mount the comeback at home. The loss makes it two straight for the Galaxy, after a decent start to the new campaign. While as a whole it’s still far too early to hit that panic button, you'd be forgiven for feeling anxious. The last thing anyone wants is another season of what ifs, should have beens, and we were better than this. You can play as well as you like, but in the end, results matter, and the team failed to get one this afternoon. The next time the team hits the field will be their April 3rd trip to visit the Portland Timbers. Let’s hope the extended time off does the team well.

