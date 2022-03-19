How to Watch Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

The historic day is here, as San Diego Wave FC will go from theoretical soccer team to a real one, as they make their debut Saturday night in the 2022 Challenge Cup against fellow NWSL expansion side Angel City FC at Titan Stadium in Fullerton.

San Diego are led by former England international and Manchester United manager Casey Stoney, and now she’ll jump in feet first to the NWSL fray. Wave FC have an intriguing squad with several internationals, but we won’t know how they fare against fellow NWSL opposition until now, and Stoney has been cagey throughout preseason in terms of laying out her tactics, lineup and formation.

The same can be said for Angel City, managed by another Brit, Freya Coombe. They too have some good players, but they’ve never played a game before so we’ll see how it looks in the real games. Given that both teams are new, they’ll both be excited and feel they have a good shot in getting a result the first time out.

This is a really exciting day, for San Diego, women’s soccer and everyone involved in this game. This is just the beginning, but let the fireworks begin, hopefully with a good result up the road!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Makenzy Doniak (knee) — OUT

Melissa Lowder (calf) — OUT

Kayla Bruster (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Sydney Pulver (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 6 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!