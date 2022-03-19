How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy wobbled for the first time last week, but after reviewing the game tape and getting to work in training, they’re back at it on Saturday afternoon for a nationally televised game against Orlando City.

The Galaxy dropped points for the first time last time out, falling 3-2 to the Seattle Sounders in Seattle. Truthfully, the defense was poor on set pieces and Julian Araujo in particular had a tough day, but this team looked substantially better than they did in the same point last year against the same opponent. That may be a moral victory, but hopefully LA can build on it moving forward now.

Their opponent, meanwhile, are also coming off their first loss of the season, but it was a bit more embarrassing than the normal variety, falling 2-1 at home against FC Cincinnati. Maybe FC Cincy will be better this year, but they had gotten pumped to open the season so I’m not so sure yet. A few key players have departed the Lions in the offseason and so it looks like they’re trying to figure things out.

Having said that, I don’t think Orlando have fallen off a cliff. They have a good defense and goalkeeper and are willing to plug in players when needed and so there’s always a chance a guy you’ve never heard of will torch you. But I think the Galaxy are off to a good start to the season and have more firepower and should get the win. Can they do it? That’s what we’ll all be watching for.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Orlando:

Andres Perea (leg) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (-125), Orlando are (+340) and a draw is at (+285). LA are big favorites this week, and it’s up to them to maintain the perfect start at home this season.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Orlando City will be televised nationally on Univision and TUDN, which you can watch on Fubo TV, and streamed in English on Twitter. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 12:50 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!