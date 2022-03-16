G of the Week: Raheem Edwards

Closing out the brief road trip didn't go as planned for the LA Galaxy. After two straight wins to open up the season, the team lost a 3-2 thriller on the road against the always tough Seattle Sounders. Losses are no fun, but that doesn't mean there wasn't some good. After all, we are still real early in the season, and we all know Seattle are a team that will likely be seen again in the postseason. While the result wasn’t there, the effort was, with new signing Raheem Edwards continuing to make an impact.

THAT'S HOW YOU START A GAME ‼️



CHICHAG⚽️AL pic.twitter.com/iqzbRjBaqS — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 12, 2022

It might be tempting to watch the finish in the goal above, but pay attention to the pass into the box from Edwards. He may not have had the direct assist, but as that’s about as impactful as second-assists get. His ball in didn't just open up Rayan Raveloson for a potential shot, but caught the entire defense out to help free up Chicharito as well, giving him the one-timer finish once it was passed along to him. It’s something that he’s done quite literally, all season.

Giving him credit for the assist in Seattle puts him at three assists for the season. That’s having a hand in three of the team’s four goals so far. You may not have realized it was Raheem who not only stole the ball from NYCFC in the final moments of the match, but put in a perfect pass to a running Chicharito who slotted it in for the last minute game winner in the season opener. Takes the ball away and in one fell swoop helps shatter New York’s hearts. Beautiful savagery.

It was also Edwards who once again picked the ball off the opposition in the middle of the park, and set up Efraín Álvarez for what could be the goal of the season. It was definitely the goal that ruined Charlotte FC’s inaugural home match, sending them home with the loss. Just look at where he places the ball, how he leads the attacker, pulling the strings practically begging Álvarez to take a chance. He obliges.

GOLAZOOOOOO ‼️



EFRAÍN ÁLVAREZ STUNS THIS CROWD pic.twitter.com/q0W2X8ukXs — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 6, 2022

What I’m saying is, Raheem Edwards has settled in fast and done extremely well to not just fit in, but stand out in the early stages of the new campaign. It helps that he played last season just up the freeway for LAFC, making his transition — along with his prior relationship with Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney — a lot more easier than most having to transition to a new club and system.

As he continues to better understand his responsibilities within the defense, it's encouraging to see him continue to be a threat in the attack. Edwards’ assist count will continue to grow throughout the season, as players like Douglas Costa settle in a bit more, and Kevin Cabral improve on his finishing in the final third.

With much of the roster from 2021 returning for the new season, it's always a good sign when the few additions you do make start the season off as key pieces to the success early on. For Edwards, as long as he continues to put the squad in prime opportunity to find the back of the net, the team will find themselves with more wins than losses.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!