San Diego Wave FC reveal 2022 regular season schedule

San Diego Wave FC are set to play their first-ever game on Saturday, against Angel City FC to open up the NWSL Challenge Cup, but now we know what comes next, as the league unveiled the full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

Home games for most of the season in San Diego will take place at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego — where the Challenge Cup home games will also be played — but the club is planning to move to their permanent home, Snapdragon Stadium, on Sept. 17 against California rival Angel City FC.

“We are really excited about the announcement for our inaugural season,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney in a team statement. “We have a big away game in Houston to start but are massively excited about our first opportunity to play at home in front of our San Diego Wave FC fans. We have lots of exciting trips ahead that will provide opportunities to grow and learn.”

Six teams in the 12-team league will qualify for the playoffs this season at the end of the regular season. Can San Diego get into the postseason in their debut season? We’ll have to see when the games get underway.

Here’s the regular season slate for Wave FC:

Sunday, May 1: San Diego Wave FC at Houston Dash (4 pm PT)

Saturday, May 7: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC (7 pm)

Sunday, May 15: San Diego Wave FC at Chicago Red Stars (2 pm)

Wednesday, May 18: San Diego Wave FC at Racing Louisville (4:30 pm)

Sunday, May 22: San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina Courage (11 am)

Sunday, May 29: San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign (12 pm)

Saturday, June 4: San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City Current (5:30 pm)

Wednesday, June 8: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns (7 pm)

Sunday, June 12: San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign (7 pm)

Sunday, June 19: San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC (1 pm)

Sunday, July 3: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit (2 pm)

Saturday, July 9: San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC (7:30 pm)

Friday, July 15: San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville (7 pm)

Saturday, July 30: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars (5 pm)

Sunday, Aug. 7: San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current (2 pm)

Saturday, Aug. 13: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride (2 pm)

Saturday, Aug. 20: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash (7 pm)

Saturday, Aug. 27: San Diego Wave FC at Portland Thorns (7:30 pm)

Saturday, Sept. 10: San Diego Wave FC at Washington Spirit (2 pm)

Saturday, Sept. 17: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC (6:30 pm)

Sunday, Sept. 25: San Diego Wave FC at Orlando Pride (4 pm)

Friday, Sept. 30: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage (6:30 pm)

