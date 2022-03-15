San Diego Wave FC unveiled Kaiser Permanente as their first-ever jersey sponsor on Tuesday. The health care consortium will be the club’s first Health Partner and trusted Team Physician Provider. They’ll also have their name displayed on the team’s training kits. Kaiser is the nation’s largest nonprofit health plan provider and has thirteen medical centers in Southern California, including a seven-story hospital in San Marcos.

From the Wave’s release on the news:

Through the affiliation Kaiser Permanente physicians will bring their world-class sports medicine care, emphasizing training and early intervention to help Wave FC players achieve their peak performance. The organizations have a shared commitment to community, diversity, honesty, progress, and inclusion, intent on building a better path forward for women athletes, professionals, and all to succeed. The organizations will work together to establish community health and wellness programs aimed at empowering girls and young women to achieve their highest level of wellness. These programs will also encourage our communities to thrive through the support of club and park district sports. As part of the long-term agreement, Kaiser Permanente will be featured on the front of Wave FC’s training jerseys. “We are honored to partner with Kaiser Permanente and welcome their incredible support for women’s professional sports,” said Jill Ellis, President, Wave FC. “We have a shared commitment to provide a positive impact on the people of San Diego and believe in the importance of health and wellness for our community.”

Kaiser will also help the Wave engage in community outreach as the two will work together to improve access to health and wellness education with a specific emphasis on girls and women. In particular, the health care provider will invest in the Wave’s community impact programming, as they aim to give back to the city’s inhabitants. As Julie Miller-Phipps, president of Kaiser Permanente in Southern California has stated, “Supporting this club and athletic activities in San Diego exemplifies our commitment to improving the self-esteem of young women, while making meaningful impacts on the total health and wellness of the communities we serve.”

Although Kaiser is their first sponsor, one shouldn’t expect it to be their only one. The team should reveal their other benefactors within the days to come.

In the meanwhile, the San Diego Wave are currently training for their first-ever match as a team. The game will be played this Saturday against Angel City FC and kickoff time will be at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. The match will be played at Cal State Fullerton and will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.