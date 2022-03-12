Coming up short: Seattle Sounders 3, LA Galaxy 2

The brief road trip continued for LA Galaxy this weekend, this time taking on Western Conference rivals, Seattle Sounders. With two straight wins to open up the 2022 campaign, the team were looking to make it a hat-trick of wins against an always tough Sounders side. In the end the Sounders were able to snag their first MLS win of the 2022 season, in a 3-2 victory of the Galaxy.

After two straight matches where the team’s only goals came after the 70th minute mark, the team did something new this time around. They got a goal early, real early. New arrival Raheem Edwards once again found himself a threat around the box, and put on a perfectly weighted pass into a waiting Rayan Raveloson who then tapped it on to Chicharito for the finish. His second goal of the season came in the 10th minute, giving the G’s an early 0-1 lead.

Unfortunately, the Sounders are never ones to go quietly into the night. In the unluckiest moment this early in the season, Jordan Morris somehow got a cross over the line for an equalizer just minutes after conceding.

After controlling the rest of the half, a poor moment at the end resulted in a penalty awarded to the Sounders. Fredy Montero stepped up and converted the penalty from the spot, giving the home side the 2-1 lead going into the break.

Galaxy opened up the second half the best way they could have imagined. After drawing a foul just outside the box, the free kick presented a great opportunity to equalize early in the second half. Gs did just that. Douglas Costa opened his MLS and Galaxy account with a free kick that may have deflected off the wall just enough to put it past the goalkeeper.

The Sounders got their third goal of the match on a breakdown from the Galaxy defensively. Xavier Arreaga got on the end of a ball sent into the box, getting enough on it to give his side the lead.

The third goal would be enough for Seattle to come away with their first MLS win of the new season. This result also marked the first loss of the season for the Galaxy, in a match they surely will feel like they let slip away. Matches against Seattle always mean a little more knowing this is the team you will almost definitely meet again on the road to the MLS Cup. This was a chance for the Galaxy to really measure themselves against one the league's best, and for the time being, they came up short.

