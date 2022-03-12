How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy are one of four perfect teams through two game weeks, and they will really put that to the test on Saturday afternoon, when they take on the Seattle Sounders up in Washington for the teams’ first meeting of 2022.

The Galaxy are riding high at the moment, after downing Charlotte FC 1-0 in North Carolina last weekend. LA completely dominated the game, and should have won it more easily, but getting a grinding result against the biggest crowd seen in MLS since the old Rose Bowl days is a worthy accomplishment.

They’re taking on a Sounders side in a bit of a strange moment themselves. They’re flying high in the Concacaf Champions League, fresh off a 3-0 win over Liga MX outfit Club León midweek, but also winless in two games in league play so far, both narrow 1-0 defeats. Given the fixture congestion, they may have some hard choices to make in this game against the Galaxy.

LA have only beaten Seattle once in the last 14 meetings in league play. The Sounders have always been good in MLS, basically, but that’s still a tough run. However, this may be as good a chance as they’ll get to break that and pick up a rare road win in Seattle. I’m not saying it will be easy, but this is a fantastic litmus test game on the road for the Galaxy as they really settle into the season.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Seattle:

Josh Atencio (quad) — OUT

Jimmy Medranda (hamstring) — OUT

Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) — OUT

Andrew Thomas (calf) — OUT

Will Bruin (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Nicolas Lodeiro (adductor) — QUESTIONABLE

Alex Roldan (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (+290), Seattle are (+105) and a draw is at (+235). The Sounders are being given a slight edge at home, but this one is pretty close, which I think makes sense coming in.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and the Seattle Sounders will be televised nationally on Fox and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 12:55 pm.

