How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC: Preview, odds

The 2022 season is officially here, as the LA Galaxy host New York City FC Sunday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park to open the regular season.

The Galaxy, in their second season under Greg Vanney, have mostly made tweaks to the roster in the offseason, as the group tries to cohere after turning over nearly the entire squad last year. Of note, the new Designated Player, Douglas Costa, has cleared his immigration paperwork and is available for this match, with Vanney saying the Brazilian will play a role in this match.

And look, this is a tough opening game for LA. Not only are NYCFC the defending MLS Cup champions, they’ve played two games in Concacaf Champions League and absolutely blasted Santos de Guapiles, so they already look pretty sharp. The Galaxy had a good preseason, but this is going to be a test, no doubt about it.

This is just the beginning, but most of us remember the first impression, don’t we? So no need to overreact, no matter the result here, but a good result here at home will help set the tone for the season ahead.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Victor Vazquez (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

NYC:

Anton Tinnerholm (Achilles) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday morning, LA are (+155), NYCFC are (+175) and a draw is at (+250), so this one is pretty much a toss-up, a bit surprising considering the visitors are on the opposite side of the country, but they are the defending champs and have won their games handily so far this year.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and NYCFC will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 2:03 pm.

