LA Galaxy close out preseason with 2-2 draw at home

LA Galaxy wrapped up preseason at home today, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw against D.C. United. While a draw might not be the way some wanted preseason to end for the Galaxy, it’s much better than going into the new campaign with a loss. Having Chicharito appearing to be in mid-season form already also doesn't hurt.

D.C United were the livelier team at kickoff. Immediately putting the pressure on the home side, forcing the Galaxy defense into mistakes. They were able to get the early lead, netting a goal in the first 15 minutes of the match. It wouldn't take long for Galaxy to answer, with Chicharito finding the back of the net for the equalizer just ten minutes later.

@CH14_ giving us a masterclass on how to finish pic.twitter.com/nTmM29tCSf — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 20, 2022

United started the second half the same way they started the first. They even found a second goal a little over 15 minutes into said second half. While the Galaxy didn't have an immediate response, they did do well to tighten up in defense and begin finding chances of their own. One of those chances came in the 75th minute, with the the Galaxy just getting to each ball first, eventually leading to a second Chicharito goal, bringing his team level again.

Stop us if you've heard this one before ...



CHICHA ➡️ GOAL pic.twitter.com/dUBFvx2KAm — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 20, 2022

It would be the last goal of the night, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. Of course, you always want to finish preseason off with a win, but a draw is much better than going into the season with the taste of a fresh loss lingering around. Galaxy finish the preseason with a record of 3-1-2, with a combined goal tally of 16.

“I was very pleased with the overall preseason. I feel like guys have been great for all of preseason. Guys have their legs under them, we’ve dealt with different types of opponents so I think the guys have seen a variety of teams” said Head Coach Greg Vanney after the match. “I think the guys are confident, they're clear, we’re light-years ahead of where we were at the start of last year.”

While this afternoon didn't go their way, the Galaxy have had a very successful preseason overall, and more importantly remained healthy. They also have DP Douglas Costa to look forward to. The Brazilian is currently wrapping up his Visa process, and Vanney is hopeful he’ll be available for match day one, giving this team another weapon up front. The Galaxy kick off the 2022 campaign next Sunday, Feb. 27 at home against defending MLS Cup Champions, NYCFC. The time for talk has officially ended, now is the time for action.

