LA Galaxy down Red Bulls 2-1 in latest preseason tune-up

The LA Galaxy have maintained an unbeaten run in their preseason games (that we must remember, do not count for anything other than preparation for the real games) after defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Sunday in Indio.

Veteran midfielder Victor Vazquez put the Galaxy on the board early, scoring a free kick in the 4th minute.

That Victor Vazquez is just too slick pic.twitter.com/aqNnapI1Jy — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 13, 2022

Chicharito then added the second goal, off a feed from Vazquez, in the 54th minute, before the Red Bulls narrowed their deficit in the 68th minute courtesy of their MLS Draft pick O’Vonte Mullings.

Here’s the lineup information, as supplied by the club. Gambian midfielder Hamza Barry remains on trial, and LA’s 2022 MLS Draft pick Chandler Vaughn got some playing time as well.

GK Jonathan Bond; D Kelvin Leerdam (Julián Araujo, 56), D Séga Coulibaly, D Nick DePuy (Jalen Neal, 67), D Raheem Edwards (Jorge Villafaña, 56); M Mark Delgado (Hamza Barry+, 80), M Rayan Raveloson (Sacha Kljestan, 56), M Efraín Álvarez (Chandler Vaughn, 83), M Víctor Vázquez (Samuel Grandsir, 56), M Kévin Cabral (Dejan Joveljić, 67); F Javier Hernández (Daniel Aguirre, 74)

The win gives LA a 4W-0L-1D mark so far this preseason, although again, it counts for nothing, of course. The Galaxy are next supposed to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, with the season opener against New York City FC just under two weeks away now. It’ll be here before we know it.

