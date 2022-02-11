Douglas Costa ready to lift Galaxy back to glory days

One of the worst kept secrets over the past couple of weeks has finally been made official. Yesterday, LA Galaxy unveiled their newest DP, and number 10, forward Douglas Costa. The move comes after a couple weeks of reports and speculation, but on Thursday Head Coach Greg Vanney and the club were able to make it official.

“Today is the day I will talk about the DP” Vanney joked as he opened up the official press conference unveiling Costa. “He’s [Costa] obviously a player who's played at a tremendous level. There are levels of good and he is the top level of good.” Greg Vanney had been adamant from the open of preseason camp that the team were working on bringing in their third DP before the start of the season. Expressing a desire to want to get that player — who we now know is Douglas Costa — into camp and training with the team before the start of the 2022 season. He accomplished that goal. “It was a big thing for us to be able to try and get Douglas here with time before the season starts, to help him integrate, help him learn his teammates, and settle in to what we’re trying to do.”

There are a ton of expectations that come with being named a DP in the MLS, even more so when you arrive as a big name worldwide, such as Douglas Costa. To his credit, he understands what’s at stake for the Galaxy, what’s expected of him, and he welcomes the pressure. “It’s a pleasure to be part of the LA Galaxy, I'm very motivated and happy for this challenge. We have a strong team, a strong roster, and we can accomplish great things.”

The Brazilian is no stranger to success, having won multiple league championships in the Ukrainian Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga. With dozens of trophies, experience with one of the best National teams in the world, Brazil, the forward still relishes the opportunity to make a name and carve out some Galaxy history of his own. “I come with a strong history, I want to put my name alongside the history of the LA Galaxy. This is a career challenge for me to accomplish that. I take this [arrival to LA] as a motivator to try something different, and come here to bring LA Galaxy to the top again.”

Let’s be real, expectations at this club are already the highest they can be. This is an organization that has set the standard of success in the MLS, with five MLS Cups to their name. However, 2014 was the last time they lifted said cup, and everyone is anxious to return to the days where the road to the championship, ran through LA. Plenty of big name players have come through these doors and proclaimed the same, but can this finally be the year, and Douglas Costa the player, to take this team all the way? Returning them to glory.

