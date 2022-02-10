The LA Galaxy played their latest preseason tune-up on Thursday, against the Seattle Sounders at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw.

Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring for the visiting side in the 41st minute before forward Dejan Joveljić equalized in the 48th minute, on a tap-in off a low feed from Raheem Edwards. It was Joveljić’s second goal in as many preseason games.

♟ CHECKMATE.



Dejan ties it up ‼️ pic.twitter.com/oS202aigZA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 10, 2022

The club provided lineup information, with the biggest tidbit, perhaps, being that Gambian international Hamza Barry is on trial with the Galaxy. He most recently played in Croatia for Hajduk Split. A second trialist listed was Liam Doyle, who’s been playing in the USL Championship the past several years.

Here’s the lineup info:

GK Jonathan Klinsmann; D Julián Araujo (Kelvin Leerdam, 65), D Jalen Neal (Liam Doyle+, 65), D Nick DePuy (Séga Coulibaly, 45), D Raheem Edwards (Chandler Vaughn, 57); M Sacha Kljestan © (Mark Delgado, 65), M Rayan Raveloson (Daniel Aguirre, 45), M Hamza Barry+ (Víctor Vázquez, 65); M Efraín Álvarez (Jonathan Pérez, 65), M Samuel Grandsir (Kévin Cabral, 45), F Dejan Joveljić (Javier Hernández, 65)

The Sounders are gearing up for their Concacaf Champions League campaign, which starts before the MLS regular season, so they used a strong lineup on the day to get ready.

Speaking of which, the Galaxy open the MLS regular season in just over two weeks, when they host New York City FC on Feb. 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park. The season will be here before we know it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.