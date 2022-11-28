LA Galaxy sign Jonathan Perez to contract extension

The LA Galaxy announced on Monday they have signed homegrown attacker Jonathan Perez to a four-year contract extension, with a club option for the 2027 season.

Perez, 19, just wrapped up his second season as a member of LA’s first team. In 2022, he made three competitive appearances across all competitions, plus scored one of the goals in the Leagues Cup Showcase friendly against Chivas. Perez hasn’t yet broken through into the Galaxy rotation at first team level, but he’s been pretty good in the USL Championship with LA Galaxy II, and the club must have him in their plans moving forward.

“We are excited for Jonny to sign a long-term deal to continue his pathway at the Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney in a team statement. “Jonny is a talented and dynamic winger that has developed through the LA Galaxy Academy and made an impact at every level. We look forward to his continued growth and success with the first team in the years to come.”

The Pride of Pico Rivera ✨



The #LAGalaxy sign Homegrown midfielder Jonathan Pérez to a four-year contract extension.



https://t.co/1D9VLewMVF pic.twitter.com/D3TEnwZX5A — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 28, 2022

With fellow homegrowns Efrain Alvarez and Julian Araujo getting into the mix for playing time with the first team, and in Araujo’s case, being a starter for the past two seasons, plus fellow homegrown attacker Cameron Dunbar traded to Minnesota United recently, that could clear the way for Perez, a midfielder/winger/second striker who seems to have a knack for getting in good scoring positions, a chance to break through. Maybe that will come in 2023? We’ll see, but it looks like he’ll get plenty of chances to ball out for the hometown team.

