Makenzy Doniak re-signs with San Diego Wave FC

The news initially trickled out earlier this week, but San Diego Wave FC announced on Friday they will bring back forward Makenzy Doniak on a one-year deal. The club’s wording of the deal is “mutual contract option” was exercised on both sides, while Doniak was technically a Free Agent under the rules of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement for NWSL players. So she could have signed elsewhere, but her contract option was required to be approved on both sides, and it was.

“I’m really glad Makenzy has dedicated her future here at the Wave,” San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said in a team statement. “She had an incredible season for us, making a huge difference when she started and also when she was a game-changer. She changed many-a-game, and we’re really glad she has dedicated her future here.”

Doniak scored three goals and two assists in 18 appearances with San Diego in 2022. Effective both off the bench and in starts when Alex Morgan was unavailable, the 28-year-old provided tangible depth for Wave FC in their unprecedented expansion season.

Another year of Mak in our attack! — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) November 18, 2022

“I’m so excited to re-sign with the Wave for another year and continue to contribute to this team’s success and development,” Doniak said. “I’m honored to represent this city and can’t wait to play in front of our amazing fans again!”

