LA Galaxy sign defender Kelvin Leerdam

After a fairly quiet off-season, the LA Galaxy have announced their first signing of the new year as the team prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. Defender, Kelvin Leerdam has signed with the G’z as a free agent. The deal is for two-years, through the 2023 MLS season, with a club option for 2024.

Kelvin Leerdam — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 6, 2022

The 31-year-old defender has enjoyed five seasons in the MLS, having spent time with the Seattle Sounders, and most recently, Inter Miami. In his five seasons, Leerdam has featured in 120 matches, with 105 starts, and netted nine goals with 13 assists.

“Kelvin is an experienced, championship-winning player and we are pleased to bring him to our club,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement. “His quality provides more depth and versatility to our roster and we look forward to him playing an important role in the team.”

“We are excited to add Kelvin’s experience and winning mentality to our team and we believe he will integrate quickly into our group,” said LA Galaxy Technical Director Jovan Kirovski in a statement provided today.

At the international level, Leerdam has made seven appearances for the Suriname Men’s National Team since starting and registering an assist in a 3-0 win over the Cayman Islands in a Concacaf World Cup Qualifier on March 24, 2021. In his most recent appearance for Suriname, Leerdam started and played 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe in the 2021 Gold Cup on July 21, 2021.

This is a move that will provide some needed defensive depth for the Galaxy. An experienced defender who’s familiar with the MLS, having spent time in both conferences. Leerdam is also in possession of a green card, meaning he will not occupy an International Roster spot, which is always a good thing.

