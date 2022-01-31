San Diego Wave FC release opening 2022 preseason roster

San Diego Wave FC announced a 34-player roster to open training camp for their inaugural 2022 season on Monday, which means in addition to the players already announced and those signed, there are several trialists in the mix looking to earn a contract.

2022 San Diego Wave FC Preseason Roster: GOALKEEPERS (4): Kailen Sheridan, Carly Telford (NYR), Melissa Lowder (NRI), Emory Wegener (NRI) DEFENDERS (10): Abby Dahlkemper, Naomi Girma (NDP), Kaleigh Riehl (EDP), Kristen McNabb (EDP), Christen Westphal, Tegan McGrady, Mia Gyau, Kayla Bruster (NDP), Megan Reid (NRI), Taylor Hansen (NRI) MIDFIELDERS (10): Taylor Kornieck, Kelsey Turnbow, Emily van Egmond (NYR), Marleen Schimmer (NDP), Sydney Pulver (NDP), Belle Briede (NDP), Meleana Shim (NRI), Sydney Zandi (NRI), Taylor Porter (NRI) FORWARDS (10): Alex Morgan, Jodie Taylor, Sofia Jakobsson (NYR), Amirah Ali, Katie Johnson, Makenzy Doniak, Ru Machera (NRI), Sarah Sodoma (NRI), Emerson Layne (NRI) Key: NRI: Non-Roster Invitee NDP: ‘22 NWSL Draft Pick EDP: Expansion Draft Pick NYR: Not Yet Reported

Since we’re already familiar with the 21 players who have been acquired, signed, traded for or picked in various drafts, let’s go over the players who are new to the mix, on trial looking for a contract.

The biggest name among this group has to be Mana Shim. The 30-year-old had a strong NWSL career in the past, playing for the Portland Thorns from 2013-17 and Houston Dash in 2018-19, in addition to stints playing in Japan and Sweden. She retired in 2019 and has been attending law school the past few years. However, she was also one of the central figures in one of the big scandals that rocked NWSL last year, alleging both that former Thorns coach Paul Riley sexually harassed her and tried to coerce her into various sexual acts, and that Thorns GM Gavin Wilkinson told her to keep her sexual identity quiet. The fallout from those allegations are ongoing, but it stands to reason that Shim may feel she has some unfinished business as a professional soccer player, and wants to see if she can give it another go. I, for one, will be rooting hard for her.

Melissa Lowder is a goalkeeper who served as a backup for Utah Royals FC for 2020, and for Chicago Red Stars in 2021. She played one game in the league, in the 2020 Fall Series.

Emory Wegener is also a goalkeeper, looking to start her pro career. She was a three-year starter at the University of Georgia.

Megan Reid appears to be a University of Virginia product who has been playing in the WPSL, looking for a shot at NWSL level.

Taylor Hansen recently wrapped up her college career at the University of Montana and played her club soccer at San Diego Surf.

Sydney Zandi recently wrapped up her college career at the University of Virginia.

Taylor Porter was a midseason signing for the Thorns in 2021. She previously played professionally in Spain and Serbia and was on the Orlando Pride roster in 2019. The 24-year-old played her college soccer at North Carolina State.

I couldn’t find a “Ru Muchera” and think it’s actually Ru Mucherera, who played NCAA soccer at the University of North Carolina and has played pro soccer in Finland.

Sarah Sodoma played at the University of Arkansas, and Racing Louisville at one point claimed her NWSL rights, although I would guess they have since relinquished them since they didn’t sign her.

Emerson Layne featured at TCU, which had a breakout season in 2021.

So there you have it for the roster. Obviously not everyone will make the final roster, although we’re awaiting word of how big the rosters will be this season in NWSL, but this is the starting group. Preseason is scheduled to open on Tuesday, but that is contingent on a collective bargaining agreement being reached between the players and league. Fingers crossed.

