San Diego Wave FC sign 2022 draft pick Marleen Schimmer

San Diego Wave FC are stocking their first roster, and the 2022 NWSL expansion team has officially signed another rookie, announcing the addition of forward Marleen Schimmer from Grand Canyon University for the upcoming season.

Schimmer was drafted at No. 9 overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft, San Diego’s second-ever draft pick.

Not a typical NCAA player, Schimmer was born and raised in Germany and entered the pro game before moving the United States, making her debut for TSV Schott Mainz in the 2.Bundesliga. Also a German youth international, Schimmer won the U-17 Euros with Germany before moving stateside, beginning her college career at Arizona State before transferring to Grand Canyon.

San Diego’s squad is currently forward and defender heavy, so it will be interesting to see if any players on the roster at present will need to move around positionally, and perhaps Schimmer could be one of those players. But, one thing is for sure: She’s one of three rookies on Wave FC’s roster for the time being, joining Naomi Girma and Kelsey Turnbow, and it will be interesting to see how they kick off their pro careers...or in Schimmer’s situation, restarting her pro career.

