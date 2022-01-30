LA Galaxy open preseason with 5-4 win over Toronto FC

The LA Galaxy played their first preseason game of 2022 on Saturday, a closed-door match against Toronto FC, and according to both teams, it was a 5-4 barnburner.

According to the scarce information available, LA took an early lead, apparently through Efrain Alvarez, before TFC leveled from Jayden Nelson. Then, Chicharito opened his preseason account with a penalty conversion, appearing to be of the panenka off-speed variety, to give the Galaxy a 2-1 edge.

TFC tied it up again, courtesy of Deandre Kerr, who then scored another to take Toronto ahead at 3-2. But the Galaxy tied the score, with Kevin Cabral notching the tally to make it 3-3 at the break.

The Galaxy went ahead again, Samuel Grandsir scoring from the penalty spot to make it 4-3, but TFC pegged them back for one final time on the day, as Jordan Peruzza equalized.

LA had the last word on the day, with 2022 MLS Draft pick Farai Mutatu scoring to make it 5-4, with the scoreline evidently holding.

Who played for the Galaxy in this game? Great question. Aside from the scorers, you can see Victor Vazquez in the background of one picture. I think I saw Mark Delgado in the Chicharito goal video but I really can’t say for sure.

I would gather we won’t find out too much more about this game, but on the bright side, the Galaxy’s next preseason game, next Saturday against the New England Revolution, will be streamed on LAGalaxy.com. So hopefully we can see with our own eyes then.

