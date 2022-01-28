San Diego Wave FC sign rookie Kelsey Turnbow

San Diego Wave FC confirmed on Thursday they have signed forward Kelsey Turnbow to a contract for the 2022 season. Further details were not disclosed.

Wave FC has signed @KelseyTurnbow. Welcome to San Diego, Kelsey! pic.twitter.com/gM1moeSpuG — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 27, 2022

Turnbow is a rookie, having been drafted by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2021 NWSL Draft but opting to stay in college another year and finish her eligibility with Santa Clara, with whom she won the NCAA title in 2021. Turnbow’s NWSL rights were subsequently traded to San Diego ahead of the Expansion Draft, along with those of Katie Johnson and Makenzy Doniak.

So Turnbow is a rookie, and while she doesn’t have the profile of San Diego’s first-ever NWSL College Draft pick, Naomi Girma, there are high hopes Turnbow could make a quick adjustment to the pro game herself and be a contributor at NWSL level. She’s been a forward in college, and one projects she may stay there, but considering Wave FC are currently a team made up almost entirely of forwards and defenders, a few players may be drafted in as midfielders. Would Turnbow be one of them? We’ll see on that count.

