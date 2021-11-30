Vote: LA Galaxy 2021 Defender of the Year

On Monday, LA Galaxy released their initial roster moves ahead of the 2022 season. While we begin the process of looking forward to the new season, we continue our voting for year-end awards. Today, we are taking a look at the defense.

Derrick Williams

We always say it, but it really never is easy to come into a new situation and be effective immediately. In his first season with LA Galaxy, Williams featured in 21 matches, on 20 starts. Winning a defender high 65% of his duels, and 76% of his aerial duels, Williams made the most of his time on the pitch.

Nick DePuy

DePuy finished with 30 interceptions, bringing him level for second-best on the team. In just 18 starts, the 27-year-old won 52% of his duels, and even got involved in the attack, with passing percentage of 85, and one assist. After having his option for 2022 picked up by the team, it looks like fans have another year to look forward to his play.

Julian Araujo

The 20-year-old defender has had himself quite the season. As a player who’s faced tons of hype since his first appearance with the Galaxy, he continues to meet and exceed expectations. Starting in all 32 of his appearances, he led the team with 56 interceptions, winning 52% of his duels, and 60% of his aerial duels. He also got involved in attack, serving up an incredible seven assists, with a passing percentage of 84. Having already cemented himself as one of the leaders amongst the squad at such a young age, the sky truly is the limit for this defender. There may be some turnover in the squad ahead of next season, but you can bet the farm that Julian Araujo will be right there, in the starting XI, come match day one.

Poll Defender of the Year Derrick Williams

Nicholas DePuy

