One is better than none: LA Galaxy 2, Sporting KC 2

LA Galaxy were back home this weekend, during one of the hottest weeks in LA history. They themselves looked to stay hot, as they continued their fight for the final playoff spot, this time against Sporting KC. The very same SKC side that put four past the G’s close to a month ago when the two met in KC. However, since then we've seen a very different LA team, one that would no doubt be looking to right the wrong from weeks ago.

The Original Angelinos pic.twitter.com/E2dXU8mVJJ — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 5, 2022

In what has become a pleasant change from earlier in the season, Galaxy continued their streak of scoring early goals, and this one had some history behind it. In just the fourth minute, Galaxy put together a great attack, with some nice passing that ended up at the feet of Chicharito, who slotted it past the keeper for the lead. The goal was also his 200th goal for the Galaxy and it couldn't have come at a better time.

After taking the lead into the halftime break, the team looked to finish the match strong and see out the three points. It felt more and more like a second goal would be needed, and in the middle of the second half that was proven true. SKC was awarded a penalty and Johnny Russell stepped up to the spot to convert. Bond guessed the right way, and got a hand on it, but the post had a bit of an assist for the visitors and we were back on terms with over 30 minutes left to play.

Sporting didn't wait long to get a second themselves. In the 77th minute Felipe Hernández stretched the Galaxy defense, and put on a great shot to get the goal. It appeared to deflect off Araujo on its way in, but there was nothing anyone was doing to stop that shot from going in.

#SportingKC flip the script in LA!



Felipe Hernández with a solo-goal to make it 2-1. pic.twitter.com/ilkTa8A5HF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 5, 2022

While the early goal scoring is a bit of a new wrinkle for LA, the late-goal scoring is all too familiar. In the 86th minute Puig sent through a perfect pass that found a newly subbed on Cabral, who worked his way around the keeper and drew the penalty. Chicharito stepped up to the spot, and buried it to once again bring us level.

Galaxy were handed one last opportunity on a silver platter, when another penalty was awarded in favor of the home side, this time on a questionable handball call. Chicharito stepped up for his hat trick, and tried to Panenka the keeper, only to watch him stand there and catch it with ease, keeping the match tied at two goals each, where the match would end.

The Panenka is one of those moves where when it goes in, it looks incredible and provides a highlight to watch over and over. When it doesn't work, you look ridiculous, as Chicha did in that moment, but you can't put too much blame on him. The team were able to get the point and stay within three of Timbers in the race for the final playoff spot.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.