LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Toronto FC

After success with the 3-5-2 formation, LA Galaxy fans clamored to keep it around, so of course Coach Greg Vanney immediately went back to the 4-4-2. The Galaxy moved the ball around pretty well, and Toronto FC didn’t get the memo to attack down the flanks until the second half. Plus, Riqui Puig apparently can run box to box for 90 minutes, so there’s that.

The team didn’t play with a traditional defensive midfielder amidst the 4-4-2, which put the defense under pressure at times. Brugman doesn’t really break up plays with tackles, though he is just as mobile as Puig which leads to good pressure. Vanney got away with one here. What helped was the pure possession football the Galaxy were able to play with their technical midfield. Amazing that Puig and Brugman, locked in starters, weren’t with the team weeks ago.

The game should have been put away had not both Chicharito and Grandsir missed delicious crosses. The Galaxy paid for this profligacy when Toronto scored twice in the second half. Left Back is a position of concern with Chase Gasper lumbering around and Raheem Edwards giving up a penalty within minutes of being subbed in. The defense is still wobbly, and gone are the days of sweating out a 1-0 game. This Galaxy team gives up goals — particularly on the right side. They need to score more than once.

Luckily Riqui Puig did lovely things and no one was happier than Raheem Edwards to claw back a point. And Douglas Costa can score on a mean free kick. It was also Julian Araujo’s best game on both sides of the ball in weeks. Maybe he’s trying to impress the European teams that want him?

Player Ratings

Excellent

Riqui Puig - very involved in midfield and an absolute beauty of a goal at the end of the game. Wow. This one looks like a great signing. Man of the Match

Good

Julian Araujo - good interception in the 34th minute. Fantastic cross to a wide open Chicharito in the 57th minute that the forward wasted. Another nice cross in the 77th minute. Yellow card for a lunging challenge.

Okay

Víctor Vázquez - literally watched a Toronto player waltz by him with the ball in the 8th minute leading to a dangerous chance. Then watched Michael Bradley put in a ball seconds later. Set up Grandsir in the 60th minute with a delicious short pass.

Poor

Chase Gasper - missed a clearance in the 49th minute and was lucky not to be punished. Terrible dangerous back pass in the 64th minute that gifted Toronto the ball in the box.

