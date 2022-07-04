Quatre at home: LA Galaxy 4, CF Montreal 0

After their match midweek, LA Galaxy were back in action at home hosting CF Montreal. While it was a short turnaround, they did get the weekend without a match and were the very last match for the July 4th holiday. With the big rivalry match at the weekend ahead, they were looking to protect their house while getting back in the win column. They did both those things in a dominating 4-0 performance at home as they got the firework show started early.

From LA with love ✨ pic.twitter.com/Sy8aqTAtSq — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 5, 2022

The team didn't waste any time either. In the eighth minute Chicharito did what he tends to do when he's on his game. A great pass into the box from Grandsir was flicked on via glancing header from Efrain, and Chicharito was lurking at the back-post to take advantage. He stayed onside, got the ball, and put it into the net for the early lead.

That angle tho



Chicharito does Chicharito things and we're up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/QMyX5XPO3a — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 5, 2022

Montreal tried their best to equalize, even getting a chance to answer just minutes after giving up the early goal. With a great look, space, and a rocket of a shot, they had a chance at goal, but Jonathan Bond wasn't having it. He added another save to the end of season highlight reel to make sure Galaxy maintained the lead.

It looked like the single goal would all Galaxy would have in the first half, but just before the break VAR decided to take a look at something during play. Turns out, a Montreal player had touched the ball with their hands, the issue was it wasn't their goalkeeper. Penalty Galaxy and who else but Dejan Joveljić stepped up to the spot to double the lead before the break.

The Chess Master pic.twitter.com/O5s6aLNCxr — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 5, 2022

The team picked up where they left off in the second half. It looked like Rayan Raveloson was going to be subbed off due to a knock early in the second half, but he proved fine and then showed how okay he was. Making a great run, he got on the end of a perfect low ball into the box that went right across the front of the goal and Raveloson slammed it home for the third goal of the night and what was likely the dagger in this match.

The dime from Julián Araujo.



The dagger from Rayan Raveloson. pic.twitter.com/8ghJGeAmkS — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 5, 2022

Galaxy started to feel themselves, and got fancy late. After coming on as a sub, Sacha Kljestan put on the assist of the year with a beautiful back heel to find a streaking Raveloson in the box, and he needed just one touch to finish it to add another goal on the night. Also giving him a brace.

The build-up play. The one-touch back-heel pass. The GOAL.



IT'S ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2L0qY9jBSC — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 5, 2022

This was a huge win at home for the G’z. The win vaulted them into fourth place in the Western Conference, and snapped a three match winless run. With the big rivalry match this coming weekend, it was the perfect time for the Galaxy to not just get in the win column, but do so with emphasis. They won't have to travel far for their next match, but will still need to hit the 110 and try to get a win on the road, in a very tough atmosphere, but if they play like they did tonight, it's only a matter of how many goals they score in the win.

