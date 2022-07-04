How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. CF Montreal: Preview, odds

It’s a holiday Monday, and with that, a rare MLS match for LA Galaxy, who will host CF Montreal for the teams’ only meeting in 2022 regular season action at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy are reeling recently, losing 3-2 on Wednesday at home against Minnesota United. It was a game where the scoreline was not as close as it looks on paper, although credit to LA for digging deep to pick up two goals in the second half after going down 3-0 and down a man early on. All told, there were two Galaxy red cards in the game, with Douglas Costa coming back from injury and immediately picking up a dumb red card for elbowing a foe in the head at the final whistle. Needless to say, it was a tough night.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal are flying high, beating the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on the road on Wednesday. The result put them atop the Eastern Conference, and even after losing MVP candidate Djordje Mihailovic the past few games due to injury, they’ve been a very good team. The team formerly known as the Impact may truly be legit this season.

The history of this series is in the Galaxy’s favor, with Montreal not picking up a point at DHSP since 2015. But, Montreal are in good form, LA aren’t. Will that hold, or will the Galaxy finally get back on track? Let’s all hope they bring the fireworks (the good kind) on the field on the 4th of July.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Chase Gasper (thigh) — OUT

Douglas Costa (suspended) — OUT

Kevin Cabral (suspended) — OUT

Montreal:

Bjørn Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

Djordje Mihailovic (injury) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (-135), Montreal are (+300) and a draw is at (+280). The Galaxy are pretty big favorites, which is rather surprising after biffing the last two games at home.

How to Watch:

Monday’s match between LA and CF Montreal will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 7:38 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!