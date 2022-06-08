6 San Diego Wave FC on provisional rosters for Concacaf W Championship

Concacaf released the provisional rosters on Wednesday for the upcoming 2022 Concacaf W Championship tournament, and there’s plenty of San Diego Wave FC players on the initial list for their respective countries.

United States

Alex Morgan

Naomi Girma

Taylor Kornieck

Kristen McNabb

Canada

Kailen Sheridan

Mexico

Katie Johnson

The biggest surprise here? Abby Dahlkemper is missing altogether from the provisional roster for the U.S., meaning it does not appear she will be going to the tournament at all. At the same time, she’s only managed two appearances in the regular season as she’s dealt with a COVID infection and currently, broken ribs.

The Concacaf W Championship, scheduled for July 4-18 in Monterrey, Mexico, is both the continental championship tournament but also a “2-for-1” qualifying tournament, for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics. The four teams that reach the knockout stage in the W Championship will qualify for the World Cup, while the two 3rd place teams in the group stage will go into intercontinental playoffs for a World Cup berth. Meanwhile, the winner of the W Championship will get an automatic bid to the Paris Olympics, while the losing finalist and winner of the 3rd-place game will play each other at a later time in a Concacaf playoff for the second berth to the Olympics.

And while I can’t say for sure who will go and who will get cut before the tournament, here’s what I’m thinking: Sheridan is a lock to go, barring injury. I think Girma will be on the plane, but I don’t think Kornieck and McNabb will make the final cut, although you never know. The biggest questions are for Morgan and Johnson. Given Morgan’s blistering form, I think she’s likely to get the call-up, but USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski has been playing younger players since the Tokyo Olympics. Will he turn back to experience like Morgan for the upcoming tournament? In this particular case, I think he will, yes. And for Johnson, she disclosed she missed a call-up in the previous international window because she needed to get her passport in order. If she does, she may be on the plane to Mexico, but with some Mexican forwards performing in other leagues, that’s not necessarily a given. At this point, her status is probably a toss-up.

Added to this is the official call-up of Wave FC attacker Sofia Jakobsson to Sweden’s final roster for the 2022 Euros, set to take place in England from July 6-31. So San Diego are set to miss anywhere between one and seven players for a month or longer. Time for the gamechangers to get ready for extended minutes, looks like!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.