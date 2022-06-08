How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns

San Diego Wave FC are finally back in San Diego after a pretty lengthy road swing, and on Wednesday, they’ll host the Portland Thorns at Torero Stadium in their first-ever Pride Night.

San Diego maintained their spot atop the NWSL regular season standings after a dramatic 2-2 draw on Saturday at Kansas City Current. While Kansas City took the lead in the game twice, Alex Morgan scored twice, including the final goal of the game in the 90th minute, to split the points. It was Wave FC’s first draw in the regular season, believe it or not, and based on how it came, it was a celebrated result.

Portland, meanwhile, have most recently posted a 3-0 win at home against Angel City FC on Friday. Christine Sinclair had a brace to go with Kelli Hubly’s opener and it was a pretty routine victory over the other expansion side. Portland had the edge over San Diego in the teams’ prior meetings in the Challenge Cup, but both wins were by just a goal, so perhaps that gives Casey Stoney’s side hope they can do better the third time around, especially at home.

Can San Diego get their first result against the Thorns, or will there be more frustration? This should be a good test, we’ll see what happens!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Abby Dahlkemper (ribs) — OUT

Katie Johnson (thigh) — OUT

Thorns:

Crystal Dunn (maternity leave) — OUT

Marissa Everett (hip) — OUT

Emily Menges (foot) — OUT

Meghan Klingenberg (excused absence) — OUT

Yazmeen Ryan (thigh) — OUT

Morgan Weaver (hip) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Portland Thorns will be aired in the United States on CBS Sports Network, and streamed in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!