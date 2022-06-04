Riding the Wáve: KC Current 2, San Diego Wave FC 2

The long road trip finally came to a close for Wave FC this evening. Closing out a four match road trip in Kansas City against the Current, the Wave were looking to get back into the win column after the 1-0 loss to OL Reign last time out. More importantly, the team was looking to extend their presence atop the NWSL standings, with several clubs hot on their heels. In the end, it took a last minute goal from Alex Morgan for the visitors to come away with the point.

KC wasted no time in striking first, something that is wise when going up against a team like San Diego. In just the 11th minute, KC took advantage of a corner kick and after a couple attempts were able to put a ball into the box where it found Kristen Hamilton who headed it in for the early lead.

A KC handball late in the first half gave Wave a chance to head into the halftime break level. The penalty was awarded, and Alex Morgan stepped up to the spot. She did as she has done all season, and slotted it home as cool as you like.

Despite having only won one match prior, while hosting the team currently atop the league standings, KC weren't about to just lay down and accept fate. They came out strong in the second half, and got their second goal on another corner kick in the 63rd minute. This one had a bit more build-up after the initial short corner kick, but in the end it was Elyse Bennett who got enough on it to score the goal, and set the stage for a big upset early in the season.

Luckily for San Diego, they have Alex Morgan on their soccer team which means you are never truly out of a match. KC learned that the hard way, in the 90th minute. While the finish is what everyone loves, what really impresses is the pass from Sofia Jakobsson. A cross between a chip pass, and a soft loft pass, it got over the defenders attempt to block, and found Morgan right in front of goal for the tap in to get the equalizer.

The 90th minute brace for Morgan was enough for the team to leave Kansas City with the result. The draw also keeps the team atop the league standings for a little while longer, as they continue to show everyone they are not your usual expansion side. Wave FC have a quick turnaround, with their next match this Wednesday, against the tough Portland Thorns. Luckily, after the road trip, San Diego will be back at home, looking to bring some summer fun to their fans as they continue the great start to the season.

