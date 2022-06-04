How to Watch Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC

After dropping their last road match, San Diego Wave FC are back for another away match, this time at Kansas City Current on Saturday in NWSL regular season play, the teams’ first-ever meeting.

San Diego lost 1-0 to OL Reign in Seattle last weekend, Rose Lavelle’s 2nd half goal the difference on the day between the teams. Of course, that wasn’t the whole story, with San Diego finally losing the expected goals battle in a game, and the midfield struggling mightily against OL Reign’s top-class midfielders, hence the few legit chances in the game. I think that midfield shortcoming situation is concerning for future encounters against OL Reign, but at the same time, Wave FC defended very well, aside from one set piece, and that’s a positive.

Kansas City, meanwhile, are coming off a rare Monday win, 1-0 over Racing Louisville at home. Lo LaBonta had a very early goal and that stood for the home team, their first win of the regular season. While KC are buried in the standings at this early stage, much of that came from three factors: They reached the Challenge Cup knockouts, so had an extra midweek game to play, key players Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis have been out nearly all of the competitive minutes thus far due to injuries, and they had a pretty bad COVID outbreak a couple weeks back. Reaching the Challenge Cup semifinals shows they have some life, and they’re likely to be looking to make up ground in this game.

Since this is the teams’ first meeting, it’s hard to project what will happen, but San Diego have been very good to start the season, so I imagine they want to continue to grind and see if they can pick up another result. Another good opportunity for the new kids on the block, we’ll see what happens.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Abby Dahlkemper (ribs) — OUT

Carly Telford (thigh) — OUT

Katie Johnson (thigh) — OUT

Current:

Lynn Williams (hamstring) — OUT

Sam Mewis (knee) — OUT

Mal Weber (leg) — OUT

Chloe Logarzo (leg) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Kansas City Current will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!