How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC

San Diego Wave FC are in action on Saturday, when they open up their home slate during the regular season against Gotham FC, in a West Coast-East Coast clash.

San Diego are fresh off their first-ever road win and first win in the regular season, a 1-0 smash-and-grab result that they nonetheless savor against the Houston Dash last weekend. The Dash were truly wasteful with their chances, and Wave FC had very few great looks of their own, but through Jodie Taylor’s poacher finish in the dying minutes, they got the result. All things considered, you want to see results even in rough performances, but San Diego are trying to hone their playing style, too, to hopefully ensure results regularly.

They’re facing a Gotham side that started the regular season with a bang, heading to Florida and whupping the Orlando Pride 3-0 last week. Kristie Mewis had a goal and an assist as Gotham demolished their opponent. While Orlando look to be in total rebuild mode this year, Gotham struggled in the Challenge Cup and kind of needed a big win to help set them back on track.

So this is going to be a good test. Gotham seems like a team still working on consistency but they seem more than capable of putting a pasting on an opponent. But they also can be a team that collapses, so they can be taken. It’s up to San Diego to take advantage, and head coach Casey Stoney said with fingers crossed on Thursday it appeared the COVID outbreak on the team had passed, so they should have a healthy squad or close to it for this game. Here’s hoping they can get another win, this time in front of the Torero Stadium faithful.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Carly Telford (thigh) — OUT

Kayla Bruster (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Gotham:

Sabrina Flores (knee) — OUT

Hensley Hancuff (knee) — OUT

Allie Long (maternity leave) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Gotham FC will be streamed in the United States on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!