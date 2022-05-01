Held it down: Houston Dash 0, San Diego Wave FC 1

With the Challenge Cup behind them, San Diego Wave were able to fully focus on their historic night in Houston. Facing off against a tough Dash side, Wave FC were on the road to kick-off their inaugural NWSL regular season journey. Not even a year since being announced as the newest addition to the NWSL, Wave FC were hitting the pitch. Having their first-ever regular season match take place on the road was no problem for the expansion side, as San Diego were able to come away with the 0-1 win.

It's a historic day.



⚽️ FIRST REGULAR SEASON GAME EVER! ⚽️



Who's tuning in to watch on @paramountplus? pic.twitter.com/93KIxEo41G — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) May 1, 2022

After finishing seventh in the league, just missing out on the playoffs, the Dash came into this season with more of a fire to be even more competitive this season. Beating a team like this, in the Houston humidity and heat, was going to be a tough task for San Diego, but one they were up for.

The first half was much of both sides getting a feel for the game. Not really concerned with the opposition, just getting their legs under them, playing simple passes, just seeing success in the easiest ways possible. Of course, that means that there wasn’t much by way of goals in the first 45. None, in fact, as both sides went into the half even at zero.

0-0 after a cagey first half. Ready for the next 45. #WaveFC #NWSL pic.twitter.com/nVyifa7r1s — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) May 1, 2022

Houston started getting some more chances in the second half, but the Wave defense, with help of the crossbar, were able to keep the Dash out of the back of the net for the final 45. In the dwindling moments of the match San Diego were able to take the lead, and open their NWSL regular season account with a wonderful goal from veteran Jodie Taylor.

Jodie Taylor puts it away late in the game for the Wave's first regular season goal! @SanDiegoWaveFC | #WaveFC pic.twitter.com/WNCus6z1BX — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 2, 2022

Winning your inaugural regular season match is big as it is, doing so on the road against a team like the Dash is massive. There are still plenty of things for Wave FC to work on as they settle into the season, but for now, the celebrations are on. You can't win them all if you don't win the first, and San Diego has that first win feeling to enjoy the rest of the weekend.

