How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

El Trafico is back! The LA Galaxy are yet again the first host for their annual rivalry against LAFC, as the teams will clash on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy seem to be on the rise, after posting a rousing 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers in Oregon last weekend. Chicharito’s good start to the season continues, and aside from letting in a free kick goal, the defense made a rebound effort as the entire team played well enough to get the victory. Coming off two straight losses, albeit games where LA didn’t play especially badly, it was a much-needed win.

They’re taking on an LAFC side that are undefeated to start the season, winning four of five, including most recently a 4-2 win at Orlando City last week. Unlike what we’ve seen in past seasons, LAFC may be scoring but they’re spreading the load around, with four different scorers in the Orlando win and none from Carlos Vela.

In terms of form, LAFC are doing better than the Galaxy right now, but we’ve seen this script before, haven’t we? When it comes to the rivalry, the Galaxy have had the upper hand in the first matches of the year at DHSP, and it sure would be sweet to see them urge LAFC to slip on a banana peel yet again, wouldn’t it?

Injuries/absences

LA:

Mark Delgado (suspended) — OUT

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (+155), LAFC are (+165) and a draw is at (+265). This is basically a tossup, which makes some sense considering it’s a rivalry game and that adds uncertainty. Of course, the Galaxy have mostly been on the right side of these games...but we’ll see.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and LAFC will be televised nationally on Fox and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 4:55 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!