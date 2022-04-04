LA Galaxy sign forward Preston Judd from LA Galaxy II

Fresh off an exciting 3-1 win on the road against the Portland Timbers, LA Galaxy today announced the signing of forward Preston Judd. The forward joins a long list of players who have made the move from USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II — Los Dos — with the team signing Judd to a one-year contract, through the end of the 2022 MLS regular season. The deal also gives the club two option years.

“Preston is a hard-working and powerful forward who has proven his qualities with LA Galaxy II,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement. “We look forward to continuing his professional development within our organization.” The Las Vegas native joins the Galaxy after a solid year and change in the USL Championship. In 2021 the 22-year-old made 32 appearances with 27 starts. He scored 17 goals and served up three assists. In his brief time to start the 2022 season he was named starter in all four matches and had already scored his first goal of the season.

While he has shown an ability to score goals, chances are he arrives as a depth piece within the senior squad. That doesn't mean he won't get his opportunities, but he isn't likely to be penned in the starting XI anytime soon. Still, this is definitely a player to keep an eye on, and one that could make an impact when he does see the pitch. He is a solid addition to an already strong attacking front for the Galaxy.

