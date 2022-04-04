LA Galaxy’s Chicharito named MLS Player of the Week

The LA Galaxy have tended to struggled when playing the Portland Timbers at Providence Park, but off the back of a wild 3-1 win on Sunday, Galaxy star forward Chicharito has been voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 5 of the 2022 season.

The superstar scored a brace in the victory, the game’s first goal off a kung-fu poke...

Reliving this goal pic.twitter.com/tXTAbAjRhl — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 4, 2022

...and the insurance tally in the second half, a classic poacher’s goal.

GOOOOOAL



Chicharito with a brace! ✨ pic.twitter.com/QPNj42um6c — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 3, 2022

The Player of the Week honor is the Galaxy’s — and Chicharito’s — first since Week 10 of the 2021 season.

In addition to the Player of the Week award, Chicharito was also named to the MLS Team of the Week, and defender Derrick Williams was named to the Team of the Week bench for the G’s.

Congrats to Chicha for the Player of the Week and Team of the Week honors, and congrats to Derrick for the recognition as well. Long may these performances and the attendant honors continue!

