How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

San Diego Wave FC have two games in the books but are still looking for that elusive first victory in club history, and on Saturday will get their latest opportunity, as they host their first repeat opponent, Angel City FC.

Wave FC last played last weekend, falling to a narrow 1-0 loss to the Portland Thorns in San Diego’s home opener at Torero Stadium. They weren’t quite up to the races in the early minutes and went down in the fifth minute, but from there they held firm and fought for an equalizer. It was a loss but there were some moral victories to come from it.

Their fellow expansion side has hit the ropes the last two games, falling 3-1 to OL Reign last weekend before getting knocked out 3-0 on Wednesday at the Thorns. Angel City picked up a red card and now they’re dealing with short rest for the first time. With a small squad, there aren’t a ton of options to rotate with injuries, but Angel City have some tough decisions to make for this XI.

In contrast, Casey Stoney’s side is on normal rest and playing at home, against a battered opponent. Can they take advantage and notch that first win? This should be another great game, tune in to find out!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Makenzy Doniak (knee) — OUT

Mia Gyau (thigh) — OUT

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

Simone Charley (foot) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC will be broadcast nationally on CBS (the main network) and streamed in the United States on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 1 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

