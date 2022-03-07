LA Galaxy’s Efrain Alvarez named to MLS Team of the Week

We know Efrain Alvarez can pop up with a timely dagger of a goal from time to time, and after doing that on Saturday in the LA Galaxy’s 1-0 road win over Charlotte FC, the midfielder has been recognized with a selection to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

After the Galaxy huffed, puffed and tried to blow the house down in Charlotte, Alvarez came off the bench and scored the winner in the 77th minute in impressive fashion to take all three points.

Reply with how many times you’ve watched this goal. pic.twitter.com/muXmaCnt8E — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 6, 2022

It is Alvarez’s fourth goal in his MLS career to date, and his latest game-winning goal. Here’s hoping the good times continue to roll for the 19-year-old.

In addition to Alvarez being named to the MLS Team of the Week XI, Galaxy teammate Mark Delgado was named to the Team of the Week bench. The midfielder doesn’t make a lot of flashy plays, but his presence in the lineup has offered an immediate boost to LA, and seeing him in person over the weekend solidified the impression that he’s a quietly effective player.

Congrats to Efrain and Mark on their respective selections!

