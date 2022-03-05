How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

After a big last-minute win to open the 2022 MLS regular season at home, the LA Galaxy take to the road for the first time, to play in the first-ever Charlotte FC home game Saturday night.

The Galaxy grinded hard to open the season, downing New York City FC 1-0 with Chicharito coming up with the winner in the 90th minute. It was not always pretty, but LA went toe-to-toe and stuck with their opponent and found the goal they needed in the end. Not bad work if you can get it.

They’re taking on an expansion Charlotte FC team just one game into their history, as they lost 3-0 at D.C. United to open their campaign. Charlotte actually scored first in the game, but it was chalked off by VAR and it kind of was downhill from there. With only 90 minutes under their belts, it’s hard to make sweeping conclusions, but they definitely look like they will take some lumps in their first season. How many lumps? That remains to be seen.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy said all the right things this week in taking the opponent seriously and not just sauntering in and expecting an easy three points. Add to that, Charlotte is expected to have more than 73,000 fans at the game, and the Galaxy haven’t seen a crowd quite that big in a little while. Can they spoil the new boys’ party, or will they be the ones to get upset? This should be a tasty game.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Victor Vazquez (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Charlotte:

Vinicius Mello (foot) — OUT

Anton Walkes (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (+120), Charlotte are (+230) and a draw is at (+255). Once again, it’s a bit of a toss-up, with a slight edge to the Galaxy on the road, which makes total sense.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Charlotte FC will be televised nationally on Fox and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 4:55 pm.

