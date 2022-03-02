San Diego Wave FC announce updated preseason roster

Wednesday was a new roster update deadline around the NWSL, and San Diego Wave FC announced a 27-person squad with the start of the Challenge Cup a little over two weeks away.

That means seven players have exited camp since it opened a month ago. Since there have been no trades or transfers out, the players who have departed were therefore trialists. The biggest name of that group was Mana Shim, the veteran midfielder who had been out of the NWSL for a few years and is wrapping up law school is apparently not continuing on with Wave FC this season.

It’s unclear exactly how many players can be on a roster this season at once, that has not been announced by the NWSL, although the assumption is it will be somewhere in the range of 25 players. If it’s 25, then there’s a couple more cuts that need to be made, but if it’s 27 then this would presumably be close to or the actual final group when the Challenge Cup kicks off Mar. 19.

Current Wave FC roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Carly Telford, Emory Wegener, Kailen Sheridan, Melissa Lowder, Defenders (8): Abby Dahlkemper, Christen Westphal, Kaleigh Riehl, Kayla Bruster, Mia Gyau, Naomi Girma, Taylor Hansen, Tegan McGrady Midfielders (7): Belle Briede, Emily van Egmond, Kelsey Turnbow, Kristen McNabb, Sydney Pulver, Taylor Kornieck, Taylor Porter Forwards (8): Alex Morgan, Amirah Ali, Jodie Taylor, Katie Johnson, Makenzy Doniak, Marleen Schimmer, Sarah Sodoma, Sofia Jakobsson

