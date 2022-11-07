LA Galaxy acquire third-round pick in trade with Minnesota United FC

The 2022 officially came to a close over the weekend, and the LA Galaxy have wasted little time in working towards the 2023 season. The team announced today they have acquired the third round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after a trade with Minnesota United FC.

The team receives not just Minnesota’s natural third round pick in the 2023 SuperDraft, but they will also receive $75k in General Allocation Money if certain performance-based incentives are met. Those incentives revolve around the homegrown forward Galaxy are sending to Minnesota United as the other part of the deal, Cameron Dunbar. The team will also receive 20% of any future transfer fee should Dunbar be sold outside the league.

Dunbar, 20, made 18 career regular-season appearances (3 starts) across three seasons played (2020 – 22) with the LA Galaxy. Notably, Dunbar made his debut for the Galaxy as a 17-year-old, starting and playing 67 minutes against the Portland Timbers at the MLS is Back Tournament on July 13, 2020. Additionally, Dunbar tallied 15 goals and six assists in 48 games played (44 starts) for LA Galaxy II in USL Championship regular-season play. During the 2022 USL Championship regular season, the San Diego, Calif., native ranked second on Los Dos with 12 goals and added three assists in 33 appearances (33 starts). Dunbar’s 15 career goals for Galaxy II ranks as the eighth-most in club history.

Prior to signing a Homegrown Player contract in Feb. of 2020, Dunbar represented the LA Galaxy Academy at various age groups, including the U-18/19 and U-16/17 levels. Additionally, he also represented Albion SC during his time in the youth development system. In all, Dunbar tallied 70 goals in various levels of the U.S. Soccer Developmental Academy dating back to 2015.

